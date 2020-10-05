Antonio Rudiger heading for the Chelsea exit with Tottenham among the potential suitors

Chelsea outcast Antonio Rudiger is one of a number of Blues stars heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge today - and he looks the most likely to do so.

Tottenham Hotspur - who have been chasing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar - are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the German, who Frank Lampard has omitted from the last few squads he's named.

AC Milan are also keen on the former Roma man, while Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in taking him to replace Thiago Silva, who moved to Chelsea on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

Rudiger is said to be very keen on making the switch, as he hopes to be in Germany coach Joachim Low's plans for next summer's Euros.

Whether Chelsea will be able to extract a fee for Rudiger's services are another matter. With clubs looking ever-more cautious this deadline day, Frank Lampard may have to part with his player on loan for now, before looking to sell him again next summer.

PSG are said to be in talks with Rudiger but it's been suggested that Chelsea could hold onto the centre-back until January before he decides whether to move on.

