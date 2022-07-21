Arsenal report: Gunners must do one thing before signing Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are still interested in Youri Tielemans but they need to sell before they can buy, according to reports.

The Leicester (opens in new tab) midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for several months.

He is out of contract at the King Power Stadium next summer and could depart before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) explain that Tielemans will sit down with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to talk about his future this week.

The Foxes are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer, so Rodgers will no doubt be keen to keep hold of one of his best players.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, the board might prefer to cash in on the former Monaco (opens in new tab) man now rather than lose him for free this time next year.

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), the key decision-makers at Arsenal (opens in new tab) are convinced that Tielemans would be an excellent player for the club.

But the Gunners will need to raise funds for the purchase by selling a member of the current squad.

With Tielemans available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, they may ultimately decide to wait.

Alternatively, Arsenal could push hard for the Belgian now as there is likely to be stiff competition for his signature in 2023.

(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It is not obvious which player Arsenal could sell to raise sufficient money for Tielemans, however.

And Mikel Arteta's midfield ranks have already been boosted in the close-season, with Fabio Vieira arriving in north London for a fee of £34m.

Arsenal are also closing in on the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, whose natural position is in central midfield despite spending most of his time at Manchester City (opens in new tab) at left-back.

The 25-year-old's move to the Emirates Stadium could be confirmed on Thursday, with the Ukraine international having agreed personal terms with the club from the capital.