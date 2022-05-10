Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta to beat Antonio Conte to Man City winger's signature

Arsenal are weighing up a summer swoop for Raheem Sterling, whose Manchester City future remains uncertain.

Sterling is on course to win a fourth Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium this season, with City three points clear of Liverpool with three games remaining.

Sterling hinted in October that his time at City could be coming to an end, saying: "If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it."

His contract with City expires in 2023, and the club could look to shift him this summer if he makes it clear he will not be signing an extension.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are closely monitoring developments with a view to submitting an offer at the end of the season.

The Gunners have been linked with Sterling in the past, while Mikel Arteta worked with him for three years during his time as City's assistant manager.

Arsenal will be looking to bolster their attack ahead of next term, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door.

(Image credit: PA)

However, Sterling is unlikely to consider a move to a club outside the Champions League - so much could depend on how Arsenal end the season.

Indeed, Tottenham could yet scupper their arch-rivals' hopes of landing the 27-year-old.

Spurs are currently four points adrift of Arsenal in the race for fourth, but they could close the gap to one by beating their arch-rivals in a crunch clash on Thursday.

(Image credit: Getty)

If Arsenal do get over the line in the race for fourth, Arteta's relationship with Sterling could be a factor in determining where the forward ends up next.

"He's a person that had a lot of say here," Sterling said of Arteta last year. "The manager trusted him here and he had a lot of influence on the players here and the team as well.

"So I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in.

"And he's a person that will put his foot down and not let things slide as you can see with the boys at Arsenal. They know if they don't run they are most likely not going to play."