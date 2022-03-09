Arsenal report: Three "exceptional" signings to be made, according to one legend

Arsenal should be landing three incredible new signings this summer to keep them fighting for the top four over the next couple of seasons.

That's according to legendary manager George Graham who delivered two titles for the club. Graham, speaking to the Mirror, said that he was mightily impressed with Mikel Arteta and his side – and with the Gunners linked with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Frenkie De Jong and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Scot said that he'd like to see some more big-money names through the Emirates door.

“Arsenal are famous are bringing young players through the academy since the days I was there,“ Graham said. “We bring a lot of young players through so it is no surprise to see them play.

“So I am just hoping that with the right two or three signings, exceptional signings, and exceptional means a heavy price.

“The aspirations should definitely be top four, I like the way Arteta works. He is a young manager and he had a great coach to work alongside in [Pep] Guardiola. So overall, I think he is doing very well.”

Arsenal sit in fourth place in the Premier League, after a win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon. With the Gunners still to travel to Tottenham Hotspur, however, the race for the top four could yet ignite.

Arteta recently said that he wanted to add "quality" to his squad in the summer, after spending around £150m on young talent last time around.

