Arsenal report: Three "exceptional" signings to be made, according to one legend
By Mark White published
Arsenal could complete an 18-month plan with a stunning summer of transfer activity, according to former boss George Graham
Arsenal should be landing three incredible new signings this summer to keep them fighting for the top four over the next couple of seasons.
That's according to legendary manager George Graham who delivered two titles for the club. Graham, speaking to the Mirror, said that he was mightily impressed with Mikel Arteta and his side – and with the Gunners linked with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Frenkie De Jong and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Scot said that he'd like to see some more big-money names through the Emirates door.
“Arsenal are famous are bringing young players through the academy since the days I was there,“ Graham said. “We bring a lot of young players through so it is no surprise to see them play.
“So I am just hoping that with the right two or three signings, exceptional signings, and exceptional means a heavy price.
“The aspirations should definitely be top four, I like the way Arteta works. He is a young manager and he had a great coach to work alongside in [Pep] Guardiola. So overall, I think he is doing very well.”
Arsenal sit in fourth place in the Premier League, after a win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon. With the Gunners still to travel to Tottenham Hotspur, however, the race for the top four could yet ignite.
Arteta recently said that he wanted to add "quality" to his squad in the summer, after spending around £150m on young talent last time around.
More Arsenal stories
DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer
TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.