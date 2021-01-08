Arsenal transfer news: Gunners balk at Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia price tag

Arsenal are interested in signing Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia but reports say it will be difficult for a deal to be agreed this month.

The Argentine impressed in the Premier League last season and is now enjoying a superb campaign in the Championship.

Buendia has seven goals and seven assists to his name in the league for the table-topping Canaries this season.

And the Athetic reports that his importance to Norwich’s promotion bid will make it hard for the Gunners to lure him away mid-season.

Arsenal have scouted Buendia for more than 18 months, but his £40 million price tag is considered too high by the north London club.

Mikel Arteta’s side won't send Reiss Nelson or Joe Willock in the other direction in a part-exchange deal, as they will only consider shipping out the youngsters on loan.

That means a move for Buendia may be postponed until the summer, as the Gunners hierarchy don’t want to be rushed into a decision.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?