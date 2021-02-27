Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin potentially set for Emirates exit

Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer, reports suggest.

The right-back could have left last year but opted to stay for another season.

According to ESPN, Mikel Arteta convinced the Gunners vice-captain to remain in North London amid interest from PSG and Barcelona.

However, Bellerin agreed to spend another season at the club on the condition that they considered allowing him to leave at the end of 2020/21. His close relationship with Arteta, developed on the pitch while the two were playing together, is understood to have been a key factor in the agreement.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old back in 2011, having started out in Barcelona’s legendary La Masia youth set-up. He signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in 2012 and has made over 200 appearances for the club, as well as spending time on loan at Watford early on.

Sources state that Arsenal and Bellerin, who is contracted until 2023, have yet to discuss the player’s future but that there is a feeling his time at the Emirates is nearing its end.

It remains to be seen who might make an approach for the four-time Spain international should he be available, with PSG and Barcelona recently having bolstered their right-back options by signing Alessandro Florenzi and Segio Denst respectively.

