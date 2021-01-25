Barcelona in no position to sign Premier League duo this month

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that the club will not be able to pay any fees for players this month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the five-time champions of Europe hard financially, impacting their recruitment.

Manchester City’s García and Liverpool’s Wijnaldum could still join Barça this summer, though, according to the Mirror, when they can move on free transfers.

Both players are understood to be of interest to Barça, with the former having come through their famed La Masia academy before being snapped up by City in 2017.

García made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester in December 2018, but the centre-back has started only ten Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side and rejected a new contract back in August.

Wijnaldum, meanwhile, is in his fifth season at Liverpool and has been a key component of the Reds’ recent domestic and continental triumphs.

The midfielder has played under Koeman for the Dutch national team and there are no signs that he’s any closer to agreeing a new deal at Anfield.

After an inconsistent start to 2020/21, following a pre-season in which Lionel Messi appeared to be on the verge of leaving the Nou Camp, Barcelona have climbed to third in the La Liga table behind Real and Atlético Madrid.

However, the 26-time Spanish champions, whose current two-season wait for a title is their longest since 2009, still sit ten points off Atlético having played a game more than the league leaders, and Koeman has highlighted the need for fresh faces if they are to add to their trophy cabinet.

