Barcelona report: Mino Raiola holds ‘secret meeting' with Barca about Erling Haaland

Barcelona held a meeting with agent Mino Raiola where they discussed potential moves for players including Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norwegian sensation has been linked with several top European clubs, including Barca and Manchester City, as the days count down to his £64 million release clause becoming active on 1 July.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Barca president Joan Laporta and technical director Jordi Cruyff held secret talks with Raiola at his office in Monaco.

Haaland, who has scored 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga games this season, was discussed, as well as Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that “many opportunities”, including Haaland, were discussed at the meeting, which took place on 16 February.

Haaland’s future has been the subject of speculation for a long time now, but speculation about his next destination will only accelerate as that release clause date approaches.

With Dusan Vlahovic off the market following his January move to Juventus, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe widely thought to be joining Real Madrid if he departs, Haaland is the most sought-after young striker on the market.

Barca could do with a goalscorer of his calibre, too.

Their top scorer this season is Memphis Depay with eight goals, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started well by bagging four in five games since joining from Arsenal in January.

The former Gunners man isn’t a long-term answer to their problems, though, given he turns 33 this summer, while Haaland is the kind of player they could build an entire project around.

It’s unlikely that City will give up on the 21-year-old without a fight, given their long-standing interest and the absence of a natural number nine in Pep Guardiola’s squad. Let the games begin...

