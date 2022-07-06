Blow for Manchester United as Barcelona say they "don't want to sell" top target

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that he doesn’t want to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer, despite long-running negotiations with Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club have been in talks for weeks as they try to secure the signing of Erik ten Hag’s former Ajax charge.

Recent reports said that a deal worth £56.2 million plus add-ons had been agreed (opens in new tab) between the clubs, with personal terms still needing to be worked out.

But Laporta has cast doubt over the transfer by saying for the second time in a week (opens in new tab) that the Camp Nou club aren’t currently considering a sale.

"De Jong is a Barcelona player and we, unless we need to, don't want to sell him," Laporta said on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports. (opens in new tab)

"We know he has offers. If at any time one of them interested us, we would sell him. But right now, we're not going to."

Barcelona announced the double signing of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on Monday, both of whom came in on free transfers, from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

The Catalan club’s financial issues were thought to give United a good chance of landing Netherlands international De Jong, but they are yet to make decisive progress.

Ten Hag had to wait a long time to get any new signings in at all, until the capture of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord was announced on Tuesday. (opens in new tab)

United’s preparations were further rocked by news that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave (opens in new tab) if a suitable offer arrives from a Champions League club this summer.

Frenkie de Jong has been United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal - although they remain willing to walk away if the price isn't right and Harry Maguire even came up in talks at one point.

A bid has been submitted for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while United are closing in on Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has emerged as a surprise target, but Erik ten Hag will have a budget of just £100 million to work with this summer.