Manchester United report: Two more clubs enter race for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will hold talks with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag this week to underline his position of wanting a transfer, according to reports.

The Portuguese star has asked to be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer arrives from a Champions League club.

But he’s expected to be back at Carrington on Monday to begin pre-season with the Red Devils.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Sun (opens in new tab)writes that Ronaldo will urgently speak with Ten Hag to clarify his stance, although United have maintained so far that the 37-year-old is not for sale.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli have been linked with a move for the striker, but the newspaper reports that Portuguese clubs Porto and Sporting CP – the latter being Ronaldo’s first club – are also looking into possible bids.

For now, Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, and he’s still expected to be part of United’s 16-day tour of Thailand and Australia, which begins on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portugal star was the Red Devils’ top scorer last season, with 24 goals in all competitions, but a sixth-place Premier League finish has left him wanting a move after just one year back in Manchester.

Ronaldo has competed in 19 consecutive Champions League campaigns and is the competition’s all-time top scorer.

He therefore wants to continue playing in the elite competition, not the Europa League, but finding a club that needs him and is willing to pay his high salary demands could be complicated.

More Manchester United stories

Frenkie de Jong has been United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal - although they remain willing to walk away if the price isn't right (opens in new tab) and Harry Maguire even came up in talks at one point. (opens in new tab)

A bid has been submitted (opens in new tab) for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while United are closing in on Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia. (opens in new tab)

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has emerged as a surprise target (opens in new tab), but Erik ten Hag will have a budget of just £100 million (opens in new tab) to work with this summer.