Chelsea report: Blues could land Bayern Munich defender to bolster backline

Chelsea may be set to lose two centre-backs in the coming months – but may well reinforce at the back with a Bayern Munich rock.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both running down their contracts, with the pair targeted by some of Europe's finest. Rudiger is linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, while Christensen has apparently caught the attention of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern centre-back Niklas Sule could provide the perfect opportunity for the European champions to work out a deal that suits all parties, according to football.london.

The outlet notes that German international Sule is available in the summer for a free transfer too, after failing to have agreed an extension to his time at the Allianz Arena. With Christensen reportedly on the radar for the German title-holders, Chelsea could well swap their Danish star for Sule.

Sule has never established himself as a permanent fixture in the starting XI for Bayern since arriving from Hoffenheim. He spent much of the Bavarians' Champions League-winning campaign injured, while the introduction of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Thomas Tuchel would no doubt want a defender with Sule's strength and physicality. The German is more than capable of playing in a side that passes the ball out from the back though and can play in a four- or three-at-the-back formation.

