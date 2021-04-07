Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Tottenham receive boost in pursuit of Sergio Aguero

Chelsea and Tottenham have received a major boost in the race to sign Sergio Aguero, according to reports.

Manchester City confirmed last week that their all-time record goalscorer will depart the club this summer.

Aguero is out of contract on June 30 and will seek a new challenge after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona have been linked with the Argentina international for several months, and there is thought to be interest in him from all over the continent.

Aguero could yet stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham both thought to be monitoring the situation.

And according to the Evening Standard , the 32-year-old would prefer to remain in England rather than move abroad.

Aguero, who has scored 181 Premier League goals since his arrival in the country, is keen to move up the division’s all-time scoring charts.

The Argentine currently sits fourth in that list and is just six goals behind third-placed Andrew Cole.

Alan Shearer is surely uncatchable in spot with 260 strikes, but Aguero may have second-placed Wayne Rooney (208) in his sights.

Chelsea could attempt to sign a new striker this summer, with Erling Haaland also on their radar.

The Blues could be priced out of a move for the in-demand Borussia Dortmund frontman, though, and they will no doubt be tempted by the chance to sign Aguero on a free transfer.

Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG, while the Daily Telegraph reports that Tottenham are also interested.

Both sides are locked in a battle to finish in the top four, but Aguero is said to be willing to miss out on Champions League football in order to extend his Premier League stay.

Thomas Tuchel’s side sit fifth in the table at the time of writing, with Tottenham one place and two points behind their London rivals.

