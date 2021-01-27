Chelsea transfer news: Dayot Upamecano at top of Thomas Tuchel’s wish list

Chelsea are poised to join the race to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, according to reports.

The in-demand centre-back is wanted by numerous European giants as his time at Leipzig nears an end.

Upamecano is widely expected to depart the Red Bull Arena at the end of the campaign.

A clause in his contract will make the Frenchman available for just £37.2m this summer.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the sides who have been linked with the highly-rated 22-year-old.

And according to Sport Bild , Chelsea are set to join the race for the youngster’s signature.

The Blues confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new manager on Tuesday.

The German succeeds Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout after Roman Abramovich sacked the Chelsea legend on Monday.

Tuchel is known to be a big admirer of Upamecano and wanted to sign the defender during his time in charge of Paris Saint-German.

Sport Bild claim that Tuchel’s arrival means Chelsea have a very good chance of landing the France international.

In the meantime, Antonio Rudiger is likely to benefit from the appointment of Tuchel, according to the German publication.

Rudiger found himself out of favour under Lampard this season, making just four starts in the Premier League.

But the Germany international can expect to be involved on a more regular basis now that his compatriot has taken the reins.

Tuchel will be on the touchline for Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Wolves on Wednesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss held his first training session at Cobham on Tuesday night.

Victory over Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could see the Blues rise to seventh in the table.

Chelsea are currently six points adrift of the top four and 12 behind Manchester City, who lead the way after a 5-0 thrashing of West Brom on Tuesday.

