Chelsea transfer news: Kane, Rice and Traore targeted as Tuchel looks to build Blues empire

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to build a long-term project at newly-crowned European champions Chelsea and is targeting Harry Kane, Adama Traore and Declan Rice.

The Blues triumphed 1-0 against Manchester City in Porto on Saturday in the Champions League final, the crowning achievement of a superb half-season in charge for the German boss.

The triumph earned Tuchel a contract extension of at least two years on more lucrative terms and the manager has told Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich that he wants to build an empire in west London, according to the Telegraph.

Tuchel held positive talks with the Russian on Sunday and has put transfer plans in motion.

The London club are interested in re-signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, but Tottenham captain Kane is also a target despite the apparent difficulty of negotiating a deal.

Wolves’ Traore is an option to strengthen the right side of defence and provide competition for Reece James, although an alternative is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann.

Another target is West Ham midfielder Rice, but if an agreement can’t be reached for the England international, Chelsea could turn to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni instead.

Chelsea spent £220 million on new signings last summer and could have a budget of as much as £200m this time round thanks to the sales of Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan for £25m, Tammy Abraham for £40m and a range of fringe players.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?