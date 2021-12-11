Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea vs Leeds live stream, Saturday, December 11, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Chelsea vs Leeds live stream? You're in the right place.

Things look bleak for both Chelsea and Leeds right now, albeit for different reasons. After making a blistering start to the Premier League season – and being tipped by many as eventual champions this term – Chelsea have gone off the boil at the worst time possible, as games arrive thick and fast.

The Blues have won two, drawn two and lost one of their past five matches, with a defeat against West Ham a particularly poor display during that run. One of the victories, against Watford on December 1, was described as more than fortunate by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The Blues’ relentlessness had to give up sometime, but they’ve quickly slipped down to third in the table, with Man City and Liverpool leapfrogging them in recent weeks.

The return of Romelu Lukaku to full fitness will give them a boost, however, along with the knowledge that their guests are experiencing a far more concerning slump. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were praised for their swashbuckling nature last season, but have struggled to reproduce it this time around. They have several key men out with injury, including Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and talisman Kalvin Philipps.

The latter is said to be out for up to two months which will be a huge worry for his Argentine manager. Leeds have won just three of the 12 games he’s missed since their promotion last season and they have an extremely tough run of games ahead, including visits from Man City and Arsenal followed by trips to Anfield and Villa Park. It would be a huge shame to see Bielsa sacked, or Leeds slide back into the Championship after all their hard work, but the future is looking very worrying indeed. A win against Chelsea would be a huge relief to the fanbase, however unlikely it seems.

Chelsea vs Leeds is not being shown on UK TV. See below for international Premier League broadcast rights.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

