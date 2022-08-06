Cristiano Ronaldo should address 'unpalatable' exit reports, says Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is unhappy with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as speculation over a possible exit for the Portuguese continues.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a summer transfer a year after returning to Old Trafford, but has remained tight-lipped on his future ahead of the new Premier League season.

"I think we all know that if a Champions League club comes in from him he will go. But at this moment in time that hasn't happened. It feels a little bit unpalatable," Neville told Sky Sports.

"This is messy for him, it's messy for the club. We want him to stay, we just don't want these sagas to drag on. As United fans we don't want this to drag on for another three weeks."

Neville believes the situation has made life difficult for new United manager Erik ten Hag and says Ronaldo should be the one to speak out about his future.

"I think by all means it's a harder job than it already was for ten Hag, with the Ronaldo situation and the [Frenkie] de Jong situation," he said.

"If [Ronaldo] is fit, he's starting. I'm a little bit disappointed in him. Because he's letting the manager go into those press conferences.

"He's a good age, he's been one of the best players in the world. Could he not do that interview?"

And he added: "On Sunday we're going to ask for him after the game, could he not come out and speak to us instead of getting other people to say it?"

United kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.