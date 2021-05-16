Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 16, 12pm BST

Aston Villa will be looking to boost their chances of a top-half finish when they face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Dean Smith’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton on Thursday, a result which leaves them 11th in the table heading into the weekend. One point is all that separates Villa from the top half, though, and Smith will be encouraging his players to finish the campaign on a high note. The return of Jack Grealish, who appeared as a substitute in the scoreless stalemate with the Toffees, could act as a pick-me-up, with the England international expected to start at Selhurst Park.

Unsurprisingly, Villa have struggled in the absence of their captain and talisman. When Grealish last started a Premier League game, against Brighton in the middle of February, Smith’s charges were eighth and still retained ambitions of Europe. They have won only three games since then, though, and slipped into the bottom half after a 2-1 loss to Liverpool last month.

Roy Hodgson looks to be coming towards the end of his tenure as Crystal Palace manager. The 73-year-old is out of contract this summer and there have been suggestions that the club will confirm his departure early next week so that he can receive a suitable send-off from the Palace fans that will attend Wednesday’s meeting with Arsenal.

Hodgson has done an excellent job again this term, successfully steering Palace clear of trouble. There is a growing desire among the fan base to see a new man at the helm, but even Hodgson’s fiercest critics cannot deny that he has fulfilled the remit he was handed upon taking the reins in 2017.

Villa will have to make do without Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet and Matty Cash, but Ollie Watkins is back from suspension.

Palace will be unable to call upon the services of James McArthur, James Tomkins, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Mamadou Sakho.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and SkySports Premier League.

Use a VPN to watch a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream from outside your country

