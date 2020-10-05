Everton sign Norwich defender Ben Godfrey on five-year deal

Everton have signed Ben Godfrey from Norwich on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee in the first major move of transfer deadline day.

The Canaries announced they had received a club-record fee for the 22-year-old, whose new deal ties him to Everton until the end of June 2025.

Godfrey made 30 appearances for relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season, and had been linked to a number of top-flight clubs this transfer window.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told the club website.

““I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.

Ben Godfrey has completed a permanent transfer to @Everton.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 5, 2020

“The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch.”

The centre-back completed a medical with the Premier League leaders over the weekend before the deal was announced on Monday morning.

➡️ S-E-S-S-E-G-N-O-N ⬅️#TSG Hoffenheim have signed 20-year-old @RyanSessegnon from Premier League club @SpursOfficial. The England Under-21 international has joined on loan until 30th June 2021.#WelcomeRyanpic.twitter.com/AV931TWRel— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) October 5, 2020

Tottenham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining Spurs for £25million last summer and has been sent out to get some game time.

Sessegnon has yet to feature for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, despite a congested fixture list.