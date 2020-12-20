Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the frame for PSG job as Thomas Tuchel faces pressure

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel could soon be sacked and replaced by either Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri, according to reports.

The German has come under pressure this season, with his side sitting third in the Ligue 1 table ahead of their clash with second-placed Lille on Sunday.

According to ESPN, the former Borussia Dortmund boss could be replaced by either Allegri or Pochettino as sources say the performances so far this season have not been good enough.

Tuchel’s contract in Paris runs out at the end of the season and he won’t be offered an extension, but he might not make it that far.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs last season, while Allegri departed Juventus in the summer of 2019 and is looking for a new challenge.

The Italian has a strong relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo, but Pochettino has a good reputation both from his spell at Spurs and from his time as a player in Paris between 2001 and 2003.

Tuchel led PSG to their first ever Champions League final last season, but they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

He has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles since arriving in France in 2018, and last season clinched a domestic treble by also securing Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

