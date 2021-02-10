Highlights: Man United beat West ham to advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United needed extra-time to find a way past West Ham United in their FA Cup fifth round clash on Tuesday evening, catch up with all the action here.

Victor Lindelof went closest to open the scoring in the first half when he got his head on the end of a corner kick, but his effort was expertly tipped onto the bar by Lukas Fabianski.

United dominated possession throughout and while West Ham offered little going forward, Ole Gunnar Solsjaer’s men lacked the guile to unlock the Hammers defence as the game was forced into extra-time.

Second-half substitute Scott McTominay then popped up in additional time to fir the ball into the bottom corner following a goal mouth scramble to hand his side the victory.

Watch the highlights here: