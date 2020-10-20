How to watch the Champions League in the UK this season

If you want to watch the Champions League in the UK this season, you have only one broadcaster option: it's all on BT Sport.

But such is the modern world, it's not as simple as flicking over to the BT Sport channel on your TV to catch the action.

So here at FourFourTwo, we've tried to round up all the easiest ways to get BT Sport on your telly this season.

BT TV with BT Sport This is a TV contract that will give you access to all BT Sport channels, meaning you'll be able to watch the all of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as selected Premier League, FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga games. Contract: 24 months Monthly cost: £10 One-off installation cost: £29.99View Deal

BT Sport online pass This is an online-only pass that allows you to watch on a laptop, PC, tablet or mobile. As well as Premier League coverage, BT Sport also has Champions League, Europa League, the FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga. You can link your laptop up to your TV with the help of an HDMI cable, but it's a bit of a faff and won't always deliver the best results. Contract: No BT Sport monthly pass: £25View Deal

