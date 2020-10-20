How to watch the Champions League in the UK this season
The 2020/21 Champions League season is now underway – here's what channel it's on, and all the best ways to get it on your TV
If you want to watch the Champions League in the UK this season, you have only one broadcaster option: it's all on BT Sport.
But such is the modern world, it's not as simple as flicking over to the BT Sport channel on your TV to catch the action.
So here at FourFourTwo, we've tried to round up all the easiest ways to get BT Sport on your telly this season.
This is a TV contract that will give you access to all BT Sport channels, meaning you'll be able to watch the all of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as selected Premier League, FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga games.
Contract: 24 months
Monthly cost: £10
One-off installation cost: £29.99View Deal
This is an online-only pass that allows you to watch on a laptop, PC, tablet or mobile. As well as Premier League coverage, BT Sport also has Champions League, Europa League, the FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga.
You can link your laptop up to your TV with the help of an HDMI cable, but it's a bit of a faff and won't always deliver the best results.
Contract: No
NowTV stick with BT Sport online pass
A NowTV stick enables you to watch the football on your television without a contract. If you buy BT Sport pass and download the app on your NowTV hub, you'll get all the BT coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, the FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga – and always have the option of adding a Sky Sports pass too.
Contract: No
One-off cost for stick: £24.99
Amazon's Fire TV Stick with BT Sport monthly pass
Like the NowTV stick, this plugs into the back of your telly with no fuss and beams a range to apps to your TV, including YouTube, Prime Video and BT Sport. What more could you possibly want?
You can even get the Fire Cube – which is a bit more powerful, has high-definition and comes with extra capability – for £109.99.
Contract: No
One-off cost for the stick: from £29.99
Amazon Prime monthly membership: free for 30 days, then £7.99
Roku stick with BT Sport monthly pass
Again, similar to NowTV and Amazon Fire sticks, but this grants the option of BT, Sky and Amazon in one place.
You can download apps for Amazon Prime, NowTV with Sky Sports, and BT Sport to see all the Champions League games – as well as the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Women's Super League, Europa League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
One-off cost for the stick: from £24.99
