Gary Neville picks out the Manchester United player who could turn the team's fortunes around

Gary Neville believes Juan Mata could be the solution to Manchester United's recent struggles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten 2-0 by Watford on Sunday, becoming the first visiting team to lose at Vicarage Road this season.

United have now failed to win against nine of the Premier League's bottom 12, with a lack of creativity continually proving their undoing.

And Neville thinks the inclusion of Mata could prompt a turnaround at Old Trafford.

"They have had problems against teams who essentially defend deep, who are compact,” he told Sky Sports.

“Even last week against Everton when Everton got into their shape. So the games that have been causing United problems have been this type of game.

"But if United are going to try and get into the positions where Tottenham and Chelsea are looking to get to, they have to start winning these games.

“The players have got a real problem, they have not got enough creativity in the final third when they play against a deep defence, it’s as simple as that.

“They prefer counter-attacking, so that’s the issue. It’s a problem for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to try and get around it.

“He’s not used Juan Mata that much but he is the one who potentially could find passes in tight spaces, so whether he could be introduced. Something like that might change it in these types of games.”

Mata has made 10 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, although only half of those have come from the start of matches.

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham this weekend saw United fall seven points adrift of the top four.

Solskjaer's side will be looking to return to winning ways when they host in-form Newcastle on Boxing Day, before a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

