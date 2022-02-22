Liverpool report: Reds OUT of the running to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer

Liverpool will not sign Kylian Mbappe when his contract with PSG expires in the summer, with Real Madrid the only alternative should the Frenchman decide to leave his current club.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim Liverpool have fallen out of the race to land the 23-year-old this summer. The Reds were being touted as dark horses to land Mbappe over the past couple of weeks.

The striker has publicly praised Liverpool in recent years, and is said to be a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team. After rumours circulated that he no longer wanted to join Real following PSG's 1-0 win over Los Blancos in the Champions League round-of-16, Anfield appeared the odds-on destination for the superstar.

Mbappe is out of contract with PSG in the summer, and has been reluctant to discuss fresh terms. The idea of a player of his calibre coming to the Premier League, without a transfer fee, is a tantalising one for English football fans.

Yet Sport have rubbished the Liverpool links, claiming the Reds were never in the race to sign Mbappe and that the players' family are already preparing for a move to the Spanish capital. Only a last minute change of heart about PSG could prevent the move now, according to the reports.

While the news appears to mean Mbappe will not be coming to Merseyside anytime soon, the allure of manager Jurgen Klopp will surely be seen as a boon to Liverpool fans. Should the German stay in the dugout, who's to say Mbappe – and other players of a similar calibre – won't join the club in future?

