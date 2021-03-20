Liverpool transfer news: Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri set to leave Reds

Liverpool trio Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri could reportedly all leave the club this summer.

None of the three have been hugely involved for the Reds this season, with Oxlade-Chamberlain being afflicted by injury problems once again.

According to the Mirror, the striker, midfielder and winger may be on their way as part of a clear-out at Anfield.

All three have multiple years left to run on their current deals, with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shaqiri contracted until 2023 and Origi to 2024.

Liverpool have fallen badly short in the defence of their Premier League title and face a battle just to qualify for Europe. With nine games left, they sit two points behind fifth-placed West Ham, having played a game more than the Hammers, and five behind Chelsea in fourth. Their run-in includes tricky-looking fixtures against Manchester United, an Aston Villa side chasing European football, and Mikel Arteta's improving Arsenal.

Winning this season’s Champions League would also see them back into the competition next season; the Reds face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and a potential semi-final tie against Chelsea or Porto.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shaqiri were signed by Jurgen Klopp in 2017 and 2018 respectively, while Origi arrived during Brendan Rodgers’ tenure and is now in his seventh season at the club.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?