Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp eyes soon-to-be free agent Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The France international has spent four years at the Camp Nou, where his career progress has been affected by inconsistency and injuries.

The forward is still only 24 years old, though, and possesses natural talent in abundance.

Barcelona are in dire straits financially and were forced to significantly trim their wage bill in the summer.

That led to the departure of Lionel Messi, with the Argentine joining PSG on a free transfer after Barcelona were unable to register him.

And Dembele could also be on his way out of the Camp Nou as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool are among the clubs considering an offer for the former Borussia Dortmund starlet, according to Teamtalk.

The Reds are preparing a contract offer for the forward that they will present to him and his representatives in January.

At the start of 2022 Dembele will be able to hold talks with prospective buyers, and he could even sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Liverpool do not have as much cash to spend as many of their Premier League rivals.

The fact that Dembele is available on a free transfer is therefore appealing to the club's owners.

Barcelona are still hopeful of keeping the 24-year-old, but Dembele might prefer a move away.

To stay at the Camp Nou he would have to take a wage cut, with the Frenchman currently earning £200,000 per week.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interested in Dembele, while Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to be in touch with his agent.

But Liverpool are thought to be further ahead than either of their fellow English clubs, and Klopp is known to be an admirer of the ex-Rennes winger.

Ismaila Sarr and Jarrod Bowen are also on Liverpool's radar as they look to refresh their attacking options ahead of next season.

