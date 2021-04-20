Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye summer swoop for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins

Liverpool are considering making a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a difficult campaign after winning the Premier League title last time out.

A 1-1 draw with Leeds on Monday leaves Liverpool two points adrift of the top four with six games remaining.

The Reds could look to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer market, with Klopp likely to ask for money to spend.

And Football Insider reports that Watkins has emerged as a target for Liverpool, who are said to be keen to bolster their attacking options.

Key figures at Anfield have been impressed by the striker’s debut campaign in the top flight after his transfer from Brentford last summer.

Villa paid a club-record fee of £28m to bring the former Exeter frontman to the West Midlands, and they have been rewarded with 14 goals in all competitions.

Watkins has played every minute of every league game this season, and won his first England cap in last month’s international break.

His standout performance this term came in the memorable 7-2 victory over Liverpool, during which he scored his first Premier League hat-trick.

The Reds’ recruitment team believes Watkins would be a good fit for Klopp’s high-energy style of play.

While primarily a centre-forward, the 23-year-old can also play out wide - and that versatility will no doubt appeal to Liverpool’s coaching team.

However, it remains to be seen whether Villa would consider selling Watkins just 12 months after bringing him to the club.

Dean Smith’s side kept hold of star man Jack Grealish last summer despite significant speculation about his future.

And Villa will no doubt fight equally hard to keep hold of Watkins, who is their top scorer in 2020/21.

The Villans return to Premier League action with a home game against Manchester City on Wednesday.

