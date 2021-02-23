Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive boost as Florian Neuhaus refuses to rule out move

Liverpool transfer target Florian Neuhaus has refused to rule out a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Marco Rose’s side this season.

The midfielder has been one of Gladbach’s standout players as his side seek a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Neuhaus has scored four goals and provided four assists in the German top tier, as well as helping Gladbach through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

He was linked with a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window, with Spurs said to view him as a potential replacement for Dele Alli.

A recent report in Kicker claimed that both Liverpool and Manchester City were keeping tabs on the Germany international.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have earmarked Neuhaus as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is out of contract at Anfield in the summer, with Barcelona in pole position to sign him as a free agent.

And Liverpool’s chances of agreeing a deal for Neuhaus have received a boost after the player himself admitted that he does not know what will happen in the summer.

“I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season," Neuhaus told Kicker . "That's what I'm concentrating on now. [Speculation] is really not a big issue for me now.

"I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can't say what will happen in the summer at the moment. "

“I'm also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have with Borussia."

Neuhaus reportedly has a £34.5m release clause in his contract at Borussia-Park.

