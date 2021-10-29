Manchester United news: Antonio Conte could prove too expensive as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer successor

Manchester United are reportedly losing interest in making Antonio Conte their next manager.

With United left reeling by the 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool, the situation under Solskjaer feels broken beyond repair - and it is surely only a matter of time before United dispense with the Norwegian's services (unless he pulls off a managerial turnaround of 1980s Sir Alex Ferguson proportions).

Conte has been touted as one of the favourites - if not the favourite - to take over.

The former Italian national team boss won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016/17 and the FA Cup a year later.

He also guided Juventus to three consecutive Serie A crowns between 2011 and 2014, an last season secured Inter Milan their first scudetto in 11 years.

However, as up for the challenge of transforming United's fortunes as Conte would no doubt be, the 20-time champions of England may be priced out of appointing the 52-year-old.

According to the Daily Star, Conte would demand a four-year contract worth around £18 million per season.

That's a total outlay of £72 million - or, in other words, £1 million less than United shelled out for Jadon Sancho in the summer.

But... that's the kind of money you have to pay for an elite-level coach - and goodness knows that's what United need right now.

