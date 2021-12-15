Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick set to challenge Liverpool for 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo'

Manchester United want to rival Liverpool to sign the Porto star dubbed 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo'.

Luis Diaz has been outstanding this season for the Portuguese side, drawing comparisons with CR7 for his direct style and ability to cut in from the left. Now, United are reportedly interested in bringing the star to Old Trafford to play with the original Ronaldo.

Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in laying his foundations, despite the fact he is only managing the club on an interim basis. The 63-year-old has already implemented a solid gegenpress on the pitch and will assume a consultancy position in the summer, when his managerial role expires.

The German is setting about reshaping United in the transfer market, too – with big plans in January and in the summer.

Diaz would be a part of a dynamic new frontline. The Colombian can function on either wing and would slot into a squad already packed with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

It's wholly expected that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will leave in January – and Diaz will provide added quality in depth. The 24-year-old could well be capable of functioning centrally, too, though.

Depending on the next manager to come into the Old Trafford hot seat, Diaz could well have a future in midfield. The Porto star is an excellent dribbler, strong and capable of driving forward – while Rangnick is operating with a 4-2-2-2 of sorts so far, Diaz may well be used as a no.8 in a 4-3-3.

Reports have swirled for a while now that Liverpool are also interested in Diaz. The race for his signature may well come down to a bidding war between the two north west rivals.