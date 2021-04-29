Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani in attack next season

Manchester United hope to have Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani in their attack next season, with the Old Trafford club reportedly preparing to launch a fresh bid for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho was heavily linked with the Premier League giants last summer but a move failed to materialise as United refused to meet the German club’s demands of more than £100 million.

However, 90Min reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still in the market for a right winger and the England international remains their top target.

The club are still in contact with Sancho’s representatives and were impressed by his attitude during their failed attempts to sign him last summer.

United now believe Dortmund will drop their asking price for the 21-year-old as they look to raise cash following a difficult financial year with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, and as a result Sancho’s asking price could fall by as much as 50 per cent from last summer.

The Manchester club also want to keep Cavani on for another season, with the Uruguayan’s current contract set to expire in June.

The 34-year-old has made a good impression on and off the pitch, but he wants to end his career in South America and is yet to make a decision on his future.

