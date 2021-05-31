Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops Red Devils shortlist

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice are reportedly on Manchester United’s shortlist of summer targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished second in the Premier League this season before losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties last week.

Plans are now being put in place to reinforce the squad in the off-season, and the Manchester Evening News reports that the Old Trafford club are interested in Varane, Sancho and Rice.

Varane is an achievable target, as he is approaching the final year of his deal in Spain and Real are prepared to cash in on the France international rather than run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

Long-time target Sancho, who was heavily linked with a move to United last summer, could be attainable for a lower price this time around, as Dortmund have dropped his asking price from £108m to around £80m.

However, Rice has three years left to run on his West Ham deal and is likely to require a hefty transfer fee, particularly given the competition United are likely to face from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have drawn up a five-man shortlist of defensive targets that also includes Villarreal’s Pau Torres, but Varane remains the top target for that role.

