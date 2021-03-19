Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils plan summer sales to raise cash for Erling Haaland bid

Manchester United will sell Jesse Lingard and one of their goalkeepers in the summer to raise the funds required to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Norwegian sensation is the hottest property on the transfer market and looks set to be at the centre of a fierce transfer battle between Europe’s top clubs this summer.

United are among the teams wanting to land the 20-year-old’s signature, but to do so they first have to sell players to raise some cash, writes the Express.

Haaland is likely to command a fee of more than £100 million and finances are tight at Old Trafford amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sale of one of their top two goalkeepers, Dean Henderson or David de Gea, would raise a good amount of money, with Henderson rated at £50m.

Paul Pogba’s potential exit is a constant talking point, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep the Frenchman.

But Lingard, who has impressed on loan at West Ham since making a January move to London, could bring in another £20m that would go towards a move for Haaland.

The Hammers are understood to be eager to make the 28-year-old’s move permanent after a run of form that saw him earn a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week.

Should United raise the money they need to bid for Haaland, they will still face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?