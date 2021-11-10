PSG star Kylian Mbappe makes incredible transfer request, according to reports - and it could be seismic for Liverpool and Real Madrid

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has made no secret of his admiration for Liverpool and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, despite being at PSG.

But though the entire football world expects him to link up with Los Blancos next summer when he contract runs out in the French capital, the 22-year-old has made a unique demand, according to reports.

Spanish newspaper El Nacional have made the bold claim that Mbappe has told Real Madrid that he will only join them on the condition that they replace Carlo Ancelotti - with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have been rumoured to be in for Mbappe's services in the past. Mbappe has complimented the Reds publically and with constant interest in the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, fans have speculated about how if the Merseysiders had to jettison one of their fab front three, the World Cup winner would be an ideal replacement.

Excitement towards the idea reached an all-time high during the height of the rumours when in 2019, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a free-kick and celebrated by recreating Mbappe's arm-folding celebration.

"This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," said Mbappé in 2020. "They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

"Performances, like they have been having, don't just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager."

While Mbappe is long-thought to be heading to the Spanish capital though, hopes that Klopp would leave the Premier League are altogether slimmer.

The German has stated that he would like to take a break after managing the Reds - and his contract winds up in 2023. He has been mentioned in relation to the Germany national side job one day, too.

Klopp has been rumoured in the past to prefer a project that he can work on from the ground up too, rather than taking on a super club of Real Madrid's stature. While Mbappe's alleged request would certainly be interesting to see - could we in fact see Mbappe in the Premier League instead?