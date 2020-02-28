Theo Walcott could return for Everton against Manchester United

Everton winger Theo Walcott has recovered from a knee injury and could return to the starting line-up at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Left-back Lucas Digne, who also missed last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal with a calf problem, faces a late fitness test as he has been training on his own this week.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remains a long-term absentee.

Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United’s return to Premier League action at Goodison Park.

The in-form France forward picked up a muscle complaint in training on Wednesday and missed the Europa League clash against Club Brugge after failing a fitness test.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain long-term absentees, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah to get minutes under their belt before returning to first-team action.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Gomes, Delph, Walcott, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Stekelenburg, Keane, Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Kean, Digne.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, James, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial