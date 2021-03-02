Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Harry Kane risks missing his chance for success is he doesn’t leave Spurs this summer

Harry Kane has been encouraged to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer if he’s serious about wanting to win major trophies.

Danny Murphy, who made 29 appearances for Spurs during a year and a half at the club, has suggested that Kane needs to act quickly to secure a move to a true title contender.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy referenced the fact that Kane is currently in his prime and potential suitors might see Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as better value for money if he chooses to wait another year.

Haaland has been in unstoppable form since moving to the Bundesliga last January, scoring 43 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

The Norwegian striker is a target for a host of top clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

“It looks like to me that this summer is the last opportunity to get that big move,” said Murphy, when asked about Kane’s future at Tottenham.

“Clubs might become desperate and a year later they might take a risk because they’ve got lots of money, a club like Man City for example.

“But I think it’s now or never for Harry Kane, in terms of winning trophies and competing at the top level for the next three or four years.

“The problem he’s got is with the pandemic and the effect it’s had on certain clubs more than others, will they want to risk an outlay of £100million-plus and his wages, compared to going for a player like Erling Haaland?

“He’s eight years younger, you’ll probably pay him less. Kane is probably more the finished article but Haaland is certainly going to score goals in any team he plays in.”

Kane will have three years left on his Spurs contract at the end of the current season and the club are desperate to keep their talisman for the rest of his career.