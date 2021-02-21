Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could make summer move for Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham could land versatile RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, reports suggest.

The Austrian has shone for the Bundesliga side, who he captains, and is out of contract next year. According to Sport BILD (via TEAMtalk), Spurs are one of the frontrunners for his signature.

“[Sabitzer] has made a great development,” said Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche. “It goes without saying that other clubs also notice this.”

Krosche’s comments will have given rise to rumours of a move, with Spurs’ North London rivals Arsenal also thought to be interested.

Sabitzer, who played for his country at Euro 2016 and has won 44 caps, joined Leipzig from Rapid Vienna in 2014 and has made close to 200 appearances for the Red Bull-owned club.

Spurs fans will be familiar with Sabitzer after his impressive brace contributed to a 4-0 aggregate win for Leipzig in last season’s Champions League last 16.

The 26-year-old has previously appeared to suggest he would like to play in the Premier League. When Spurs were linked with signing him last year, he said: “I have been able to play in England a few times, including with the national team. I was thrilled by the atmosphere in the stadium. How the spectators read the game and celebrate the individual scenes, the fans really know about football.

“There was sometimes a tackle celebrated, sometimes a diagonal ball. I like to watch the Premier League and imagine that playing there is fun.”

