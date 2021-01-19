Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye summer swoop for Danny Ings

Tottenham are considering a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer, according to reports.

Ings is out of contract at St Mary’s in 2022 and has yet to agree an extension with the club.

Ralph Hasnehuttl has admitted that Southampton are struggling to meet Ings’ wage demands amid financial difficulties.

And according to Eurosport , Tottenham are keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a potential swoop at the end of the campaign.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are enjoying fantastic seasons for Spurs but Jose Mourinho wants to boost his team’s firepower further.

Tottenham wanted to sign Ings last summer but opted against submitting a formal bid when it became clear that Ings was not angling for a move.

They instead signed Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica but he is not thought to be a long-term option.

Spurs now plan to explore whether Ings really is considering his future, or if his delay in signing a new deal at Southampton is part of a bid to extract a better deal from his current employers.

If Tottenham conclude that the 28-year-old really is interested in a transfer, they could submit a bid this summer.

“We are in a situation where every club is struggling with finances,” Hasenhuttl said recently of Ings’ situation.

“We as a club must be strong to keep our limits at what we have financially. We are not gambling or playing a game here.

"We are trying to keep the club in a healthy way and it is not only about Ingsy, there are others who also want to extend their contract.

“If it is not what we expect to pay in the future, then we have to look for somebody else who is cheaper, but we know it always should be win-win for both.

"If they want to make the next step in the summer to a bigger club and there is an offer fitting to the player, then we can always negotiate.

"We know we are not the end of the ranking or the top of the ranking, but in the end, we have a good core who are committed. Every player is invited to do it within our limits.

“I think Danny shows us that he wants to be with the club, we know that he is an important player for us.

"I hope that we find an agreement and finally he stays with us. "If not, life will go on and this club will also exist and hopefully we can find a way that we can both live with.”

