Tottenham transfer news: Spurs face tough battle for Juventus’ Weston McKennie

Antonio Conte could raid one of his former clubs by bringing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to Tottenham in January, say reports.

The Italian boss, who led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, won three straight Scudetti with Juve between 2011 and 2014.

According to the Mirror, Conte's sights are now set on USA international McKennie, but Aston Villa and West Ham are also interested.

The 23-year-old could cost as much as £25 million, as he still has another three-and-a-half years remaining on his Turin deal.

The report adds that Aaron Ramsey could also be heading out of the Serie A club in January, with Newcastle showing interest in the Wales star despite his large salary demands.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has struggled to settle on his favoured midfield this season during a difficult start to his second spell in charge of the Old Lady.

McKennie has gone in and out of the side, starting seven league games so far, but he has found form recently with two goals in his last three Serie A outings.

The American enjoyed a good debut season under Andrea Pirlo last term after joining from Schalke, scoring six goals in 46 games in all competitions.

But Juve’s struggles – they are eighth and 14 points off top after 12 rounds – mean that they could be tempted to raise some cash for a squad rebuild.

Ramsey, however, has fallen out of favour completely in Turin, starting one Serie A game all season under Allegri.

The former Arsenal man’s time in Italy has been derailed by constant injury problems, and Juventus are unlikely to stand in the way of his departure with his lucrative contract running until 2023.

