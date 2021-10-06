Tottenham transfer news: Spurs seek deal for PSG striker Mauro Icardi

Tottenham are considering a move for PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to reports.

The Argentina international has slipped down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes following the arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer.

Icardi has started four of PSG's eight Ligue 1 matches so far this season, but he has yet to be named in one of Mauricio Pochettino's XIs in the Champions League.

PSG went for a star-studded forward line of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the recent 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Those three were joined in attack by Angel Di Maria for Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Rennes, with Icardi restricted to just 14 minutes as a late substitute.

The former Inter marksman may therefore be looking for a way out of the French capital.

PSG might also welcome an offer for his services as they look to balance the books following the signing of Messi.

According to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham are monitoring the situation with interest.

The north Londoners managed to keep hold of Harry Kane in the summer despite fierce interest from Manchester City.

But Spurs know that the England captain could seek pastures new again in 2022, and they want to be prepared should he do so.

Tottenham might even be willing to cash in on Kane if his form does not pick up after an indifferent start to the season.

Spurs could make a move for Icardi even if their talisman stays put, although it is hard to see them fitting into the same team.

The Argentine is a fox in the box and contributes little outside of the penalty area.

Kane is certainly capable of dropping deeper and linking the play, but he remains a goalscorer first and foremost.

The report also states that Juventus are keeping tabs on Icardi, and they would presumably be in pole position to sign a player who has an excellent record in the Italian game.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns