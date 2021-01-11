Transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in pursuit of Nicolas Gonzalez

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have both held discussions with Stuttgart about the possibility of signing Nicolas Gonzalez, who has five goals in 10 Bundesliga games this season.

According to The Athletic, there is plenty of interest in Gonzalez from around Europe after his excellent form over the last year.

The Argentine forward joined Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors in July 2018 but struggled during his first season, which ended in relegation.

Dropping down to the second tier was a blessing in disguise for Gonzalez as he quickly rediscovered his touch at a lower level, scoring 14 goals on the way to promotion.

He was especially prolific after the restart, grabbing eight goals in the final nine matches of the season as Stuttgart held onto the second automatic promotion place behind leaders Arminia Bielefeld.

Gonzalez, who can play out wide or through the middle, has suffered from injury problems this season but still been a bright spark in his side’s return to the Bundesliga.

Yesterday he contributed a goal and an assist to a 4-1 win over Augsburg, leapfrogging them in the table as a result.

Stuttgart are in no rush to sell Gonzalez, having recently awarded him a new contract that expires in 2024, and are believed to be looking for a fee of £30million.

Leeds United were weighing up an offer for the Argentina international, who has two goals in five appearances for his country, during the last transfer window but Tottenham and Juventus are the clubs who hold the keenest interest in him currently.

Considering time pressures and budgetary constraints, any move for Gonzalez is more likely to come to fruition in the summer than over the coming weeks.