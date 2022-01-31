West Ham report: £45m fee agreed for South American superstar

West Ham United have not given up strengthening their squad and are set to land Darwin Nunez of Benfica this deadline day.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Uruguayan hitman is destined for the London Stadium after a fee in the region of £45m has been believed to be agreed.

Nunez – who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in the past – is currently with the Uruguay squad for their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Tuesday. That would make completing the deal difficult but not impossible, with manager David Moyes wanting more firepower for the second half of the season.

The Irons are still competing domestically and in the knockout stages of the Europa League, after all. West Ham will be looking for more goals, having relied almost solely on Michail Antonio up until this point and Nunez has an impressive record.

The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season, helping the Lisbon outfit to the knockouts of the Champions League at the expense of Barcelona.

It also seems as if Moyes will keep hold of Jarrod Bowen. There was perhaps no real danger but fans be glad to see Liverpool sign Luis Diaz and potentially put those rumours to bed.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game