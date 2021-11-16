Argentina v Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Argentina v Brazil live stream, Tuesday 16 November, 11.30pm GMT

Looking for a Argentina v Brazil live stream? We've got you covered.

South America’s biggest football rivalry resumes when Argentina lock horns with Brazil in San Juan on Tuesday, although both sides have already secured a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The two teams have dominated the CONMEBOL qualifiers, with the Selecao top on 34 points and Argentina behind them with 28 – eight clear of next closest challenger Ecuador.

Both sides are already assured of a place in Qatar next year, despite having another six qualifying games left to play.

It's unlikely to take much spice out of an age-old rivalry though, as Argentina look to get one over their old foes at home and cut the gap to the top to three points.

The last time they faced off in September, the game was abandoned after a few minutes when Brazilian health officials took to the pitch to protest against the involvement of three Argentina players they said had broken quarantine rules.

And as recently as July, the two sides met in the Copa America final, where Argentina triumphed 1-0 thanks to an Angel Di Maria goal.

Lionel Messi could be fit enough to feature after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Saturday, while Brazil are without suspended midfielder Casemiro.

Kick-off is at 11.30pm GMT on Tuesday, 16 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Premier Sports 1. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch World Cup qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps <p>A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price <p>It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com