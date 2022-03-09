Manchester City v Sporting CP live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Sporting CP live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 9 March, 8pm GMT

Sporting CP need a miracle to keep their Champions League campaign alive when they travel to Manchester City on Wednesday for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side dismantled the Portuguese club in Lisbon last month, hammering Sporting 5-0 to effectively put the tie to bed.

It would now take one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time for the Lisbon club to fight their way back into contention against a City side in imperious form.

Bernardo Silva scored twice and Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling were also on target in City’s 5-0 win in the Portuguese capital, where the English side were 4-0 up by half time.

Chinks in the Citizens’ armour were exposed four days later when they lost to Tottenham in the Premier League, but Guardiola’s men have responded with three straight wins, including a 4-1 hammering of Manchester United on Sunday.

Wednesday’s clash at the Etihad is likely to be a procession, but Sporting will want to go out with their heads held high at the very least.

City have won all three of their home games in the Champions league this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, while Sporting won one and lost two on the road during the group stage.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

