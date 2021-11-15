Scotland v Denmark live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Scotland v Denmark live stream, Monday 15 November, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Scotland v Denmark live stream? We've got you covered.

Scotland are already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot ahead of their final qualifier against group winners Denmark, but they will want to pick up maximum points at Hampden Park to increase their chances of being seeded.

A 2-0 win in Moldova on Friday secured second place in Group F for the Scots with a game to spare, but Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have dominated the group with a perfect nine wins in nine games, conceding just once.

While it might seem like a dead rubber, with both teams guaranteed to keep their current placings, Scotland must pick up points if they are to gain a home semi-final for the play-offs in March.

As things stand, the Scots are outside the seeded spots, leaving them at risk of facing the likes of Portugal, Russia or even European champions Italy.

A win would therefore be a huge boost to their chances of being among the seeded sides, while even a draw could help their cause.

Scotland, who are on a five-match winning run in qualification, have a good record against the Danes at home, having won six of their last eight meetings.

But Steve Clarke will be without Scott McTominay for the game through injury, and striker Lyndon Dykes is doubtful.

Another thing to keep an eye out for is the number of Scottish players who are one booking away from being suspended for the play-off semi-final.

There are eight in total: McTominay, Stephen O'Donnell, Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, John McGinn, Che Adams, Billy Gilmour and Kevin Nisbet.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Monday, 15 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

