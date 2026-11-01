How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash at Emirates
Arsenal look to for successive WSL wins for the first time this season
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the WSL, with FourFourTwo bringing you all broadcast details you need in this guide.
- Date: Sunday 1 November
- Kick-off time: 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Arsenal come into this weekend with back-to-back wins under their belt and a much-needed surge of confidence.
After beating Tottenham in the North London derby last weekend, they beat Benfica in the Champions League 3-0.
Aston Villa head to the Emirates on Sunday for their next challenge.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from anywhere
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How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the UK
Arsenal vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 12:00pm BST.
Outside the UK? Watch your Arsenal vs Aston Villa stream thanks to NordVPN.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK.
Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the US
US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Paramount+.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.
How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport.
Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport
Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League preview
Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to Emirates Stadium on Sunday as both sides look to build momentum and climb the WSL table.
After failing to win a league game since the opening day of the season, Arsenal returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 north London derby victory over Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Alessia Russo scored the decisive penalty, ending a difficult spell in front of goal, before adding to her tally in style with a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica.
Aston Villa also head into the fixture in decent form, having beaten Everton 3-2 last weekend to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three matches.
Both teams have nine points from seven games, with Arsenal sitting sixth and Villa eighth on goal difference, making Sunday's meeting an opportunity for either side to gain ground on their opponent.
With Russo rediscovering her scoring touch and Villa building with the season, can Arsenal make it back-to-back league wins, or will the visitors continue their unbeaten run?
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
Arsenal will make it back-to-back wins in the WSL for the first time this season.
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Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
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