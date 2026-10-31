Tottenham vs Crystal Palace FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview as Lilywhites bid to make it three in a row

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace for FREE as the two sides meet in today's 5:30pm kick-off in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham continued their upward trajectory with a spirited 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

On the other hand, it's been a miserable start for Crystal Palace, who are currently just outside of the bottom three after only two wins from ten games so far this term.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace for free?

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 5-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Tottenham vs Crystal Palace stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate ProtonVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show 215 games this year with plans starting from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the US.

That means the game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Tottenham vs Crystal Palace. An annual plan is available from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99. Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is included on the platform, as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Preview

Tottenham sent eyebrows around the division after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their own backyard in a surprise result last weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi's side finally looks to be clicking in all the right areas, as Mike Penders put through his own goal before Mathys Tel struck the second to ensure a famous win for the Lilywhites.

With no midweek cup action to contend with, Spurs have had a solid week to prepare and are bidding to make it three wins from three this weekend.

James Maddison was forced off against the Blues and is likely to miss out, with Savio, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert, Mykhailo Mudryk and Xavi Simons all also currently sidelined.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Pressure continues to mount on Palace boss Pierre Sage, who has found it difficult to fill the shoes of popular former manager Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles have managed just two Premier League wins so far this season, with Newcastle United claiming a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park last weekend.

There was a more positive result in midweek, however, as Palace secured a 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup against Fulham. The match also marked the return of club captain Dean Henderson, who has been sorely missed since picking up an injury in September.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is likely to return to the starting attack, while Sage is hopeful that Jørgen Strand Larsen and Quinten Timber could also return to the squad on Saturday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Spurs won and kept a clean sheet at Chelsea last time out and we think De Zerbi's men win against this week.