Tottenham vs Crystal Palace FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview as Lilywhites bid to make it three in a row
Tottenham are bidding to make it three in three as they host strugglers Crystal Palace in North London - here's how to watch the game for FREE
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace for FREE as the two sides meet in today's 5:30pm kick-off in the Premier League.
FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 1:30pm ET / 4:30am AEDT (Sun)
- Free Stream: NBC via YouTube TV (5-day free trial)
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ProtonVPN
Tottenham continued their upward trajectory with a spirited 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
On the other hand, it's been a miserable start for Crystal Palace, who are currently just outside of the bottom three after only two wins from ten games so far this term.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.
Can I watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace for free?
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.
NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 5-day free trial for new customers.
Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Tottenham vs Crystal Palace stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.
The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate ProtonVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere in the world ($2.99 per month)
Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world, including the US, UK and Australia.
How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm GMT.
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show 215 games this year with plans starting from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the US
As mentioned above, NBC is showing Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the US.
That means the game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.
Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Peacock
Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Tottenham vs Crystal Palace. An annual plan is available from $129.99 a year.
How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport.
Kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday.
Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport
Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99. Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is included on the platform, as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Preview
Tottenham sent eyebrows around the division after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their own backyard in a surprise result last weekend.
Roberto De Zerbi's side finally looks to be clicking in all the right areas, as Mike Penders put through his own goal before Mathys Tel struck the second to ensure a famous win for the Lilywhites.
With no midweek cup action to contend with, Spurs have had a solid week to prepare and are bidding to make it three wins from three this weekend.
James Maddison was forced off against the Blues and is likely to miss out, with Savio, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert, Mykhailo Mudryk and Xavi Simons all also currently sidelined.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Pressure continues to mount on Palace boss Pierre Sage, who has found it difficult to fill the shoes of popular former manager Oliver Glasner.
The Eagles have managed just two Premier League wins so far this season, with Newcastle United claiming a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park last weekend.
There was a more positive result in midweek, however, as Palace secured a 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup against Fulham. The match also marked the return of club captain Dean Henderson, who has been sorely missed since picking up an injury in September.
Jean-Philippe Mateta is likely to return to the starting attack, while Sage is hopeful that Jørgen Strand Larsen and Quinten Timber could also return to the squad on Saturday.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs won and kept a clean sheet at Chelsea last time out and we think De Zerbi's men win against this week.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.