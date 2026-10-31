How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Saturday night Derby della Madonnina in Serie A

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan as the Rossoneri look to close the gap on their city rivals, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

In Brief AC Milan face Inter Milan at the San Siro with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET on Saturday, 31 October Free stream: BBC iPlayer / DAZN (UK)

/ (UK) TV & Streaming: BBC Two (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / beIN Sports (Australia)

BBC Two (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / beIN Sports (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

City rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan clash at San Siro in the latest Derby della Madonnina this Saturday evening and the Rossoneri need a result to prevent the seven-point gap from growing.

Champions Inter sit at the top of the Serie A table after nine matches and are one of three unbeaten teams in the division along with Lazio and Roma.

Milan were the fourth. They're not anymore after Bologna came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2 on Wednesday evening. They'll be desperate to hit back against Cristian Chivu's side today.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online and from anywhere, in Serie A.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for FREE

UK viewers can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live and free on BBC Two, with coverage also available on BBC iPlayer.

Those away from the UK can access their free stream with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on BBC iPlayer Fans in the UK can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on BBC iPlayer. All you need is a TV Licence and an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss AC Milan vs Inter Milan.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 77% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks BBC iPlayer

📺 Stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live on BBC Two. The channel is free-to-air and can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

The match is also available on DAZN UK for free.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT today.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the US

AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be available as part of the Paramount+ coverage of Serie A.

It is one of a select number of Serie A fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

Kick-off will be at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Australia

beIN Sports Connect is broadcasting live coverage of AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Australia. Kick-off will be at 6:45am AEDT on Sunday.

beIN Sports Connect prices start at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day free trial for new users.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Preview

Ruben Amorim's team came from behind to lead in their game against Bologna on Thursday but ended up on the wrong end of a 4-2 scoreline courtesy of Samuel Mbangula's hat-trick for the Rossoblu.

They've conceded six goals in their last two home league matches and now take on Serie A's most prolific team.

Inter are averaging more than 2.5 goals per match in the league in 2026/27, enabling them to rattle off the wins they need to fight off the challenge of an in-form Lazio.

Cristian Chivu's team have won their last four league matches and all of their Serie A matches at home. Or, to put it another way, they have a perfect league record at the stadium where they face their rivals this evening.

The Nerazzurri's recent record against Milan isn't nearly so impressive. In all competitions, AC Milan have won the last three meetings between these teams. Inter haven't won in the last seven – their last Derby della Madonnina win was two-and-a-half years ago.

FourFourTwo's prediction

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

FourFourTwo sees Inter Milan coming out on top for the first time in two and a half years.