How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Free streams and TV channels for WSL North London derby

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the WSL, with FourFourTwo bringing you all broadcast details you need in this guide.

Arsenal haven't won in the league since the opening day of the season and the pressure on Renee Slegers is building, almost insurmountably.

Meanwhile, Spurs are coming into this fixture on the back of two heavy defeats after an impressive start to their campaign.

This North London derby has so much riding on it, for both sides.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal for FREE in the UK

Tottenham vs Arsenal is available to watch for free in the UK on BBC One, which is available online via BBC iPlayer.

Stream Tottenham vs Arsenal FREE on BBC iPlayer UK viewers can watch select WSL games for free each week on the BBC, with this week’s pick being Spurs vs Arsenal. All you need is an account, a valid TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB). Abroad? Use NordVPN (75% off) to unblock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the US

US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Paramount+.

Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Women's Super League preview

Arsenal have endured a difficult start to their Women’s Super League season, sitting eighth after six games.

Since opening their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Brighton, the Gunners have failed to win another league match, raising questions over their season and Renee Slegers’ future in charge.

A draw against newly promoted Birmingham City last weekend only added to the frustration, with Arsenal under pressure to turn their season around.

Meanwhile, Spurs head into the north London derby on the back of two heavy defeats, losing 6-2 to Chelsea last weekend after a 6-1 thrashing by London City Lionesses.

Martin Ho’s side will need to tighten up defensively if they are to remain competitive in the upper half of the table.

In a rare turn of events, Spurs go into the derby above their north London rivals in fourth place, adding further intrigue to an already significant fixture.

Both managers are under pressure to deliver a response, with Ho looking to steady the ship after back-to-back defeats and Slegers needing a result to ease growing scrutiny over her position.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

Arsenal won't end that winless run against their bitter rivals.