How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham: live stream Premier League online from anywhere

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham for free as both sides bid to bounce back from their Carabao Cup exits in midweek.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Fulham: key information Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Sun)

8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ProtonVPN

Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth on Wednesday and will be hoping for a response in tonight's clash with Fulham.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers also were dumped out of the cup at home to Palace, meaning both have something to prove in this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday evening Premier League clash.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham from anywhere

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham on Sky Sports Sky Sports broadcasts at least 215 Premier League matches in the UK, including Aston Villa vs Fulham. Packages start at £35 per month, while existing Sky customers can add sports coverage for £22. Alternatively, NOW offers a flexible streaming option without a long-term contract.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the US

The Aston Villa vs Fulham match is live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

Kick-off is at 4:00pm ET.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Aston Villa vs Fulham. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Aston Villa vs Fulham on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99/month right now. Aston Villa vs Fulham is included on the platform, as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.

Aston Villa vs Fulham: Preview

Aston Villa's win at home against Manchester City last weekend was arguably one of the biggest talking points of the season so far.

Jackson's double, one in each half, sunk Enzo Maresca's men to a first defeat of the campaign, all whilst bolstering Villa's position up the table after a shaky start.

Unai Emery then chose to shuffle his pack in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with Bournemouth battering the Villans to reach the quarter-finals, winning 4-0.

It's been an up-and-down week for the Midlanders, and Fulham's visit brings an ample opportunity to bounce back once more.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Fulham's dreadful start to the season has been somewhat mitigated in recent weeks, with Alvaro Arbeloa picking up back-to-back league wins against Hull and Coventry.

Their record now reads W2, D2, L4 in the Premier League, but they crashed out of the cup earlier this week as Palace secured a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

“I think they were waiting for a mistake,” explained the Spaniard after Fulham's latest defeat. “They took their chance, and I think we can do better. Even when we have possession, we have to move the ball quicker against a very low-block team. We need to make more runs and do better with the final pass.”

They'll need to produce a better performance going forward against Aston Villa, but must also be wary defensively, with the dangerous Jackson and Johan Manzambi leading Villa's attack.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-0 Fulham

Fulham haven't won at Villa Park since 2018, and that says it all. Emery's side cruises to a 2-0 success.