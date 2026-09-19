How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal host a struggling Manchester United in the Women's Super League
Watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
- Date: Saturday 19 September
- Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
- Free Streams: CBS Sports Golazo Network (US)
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
After a victory in their opening WSL fixture, Renee Slegers' Arsenal only managed a draw against newly-promoted Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a difficult start under new manager Eva Olid, and will be desperate to bounce back from their recent 5-0 defeat to Chelsea.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for free
US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the WSL at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.
Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from anywhere
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How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the UK
As mentioned above, Arsenal vs Manchester United is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.
Outside the UK? Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United via NordVPN.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK.
Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US
As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 9:45am ET.
Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Manchester United on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:45pm AEST.
Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Stan Sport.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Stan Sport
Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Women's Super League preview
Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Saturday.
The Gunners finished second in the WSL last season and will be aiming to go one better this time around, but they have made a slow start in front of goal.
After a 1-0 victory away to Brighton on the opening weekend, Renee Slegers' side were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Crystal Palace at the Emirates last weekend.
While Arsenal have started the season unbeaten, they have only scored once so far - their lack of goals might be a concern as they look to mount another title challenge.
After strengthening their squad over the summer, Slegers will be hoping her new additions can help provide some of the spark they have been missing.
For United, they will be looking to bounce back from a tough start to their season.
Following Marc Skinner's departure over summer, Eva Olid's reign began with a 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses before United were thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea last weekend.
It leaves United with plenty to prove at the Emirates, where they will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat and give their new manager something to build on.
Alessia Russo will be facing her former club and close friend Ella Toone, Russo was maid of honour at Toone's wedding this summer, but the pair will put friendship aside when they face off at the Emirates.
With both sides still searching for their best form, this could be an important early test for two teams with very different questions to answer.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
Arsenal will prove too much for a struggling United
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Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
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